Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.38. 643,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,134,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

