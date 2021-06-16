Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,739.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $323.83 or 0.00814628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $110,101.64 and approximately $3,739.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

