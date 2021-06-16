Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

WYN stock opened at GBX 462.50 ($6.04) on Monday. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £93.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.66.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

