X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,863. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 60.13%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

