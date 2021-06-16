Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 52.93%.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

