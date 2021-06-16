Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $865.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.06 million and the lowest is $838.70 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

