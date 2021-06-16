XMax Market Capitalization Reaches $4.20 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $239,975.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,580,624 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

