XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $40.17

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $38.32. XPeng shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 105,993 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

