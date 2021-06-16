xRhodium Market Capitalization Achieves $2.34 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $197.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007177 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034493 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

