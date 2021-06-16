Xuez (XUEZ) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $108,220.85 and $55,032.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,071,384 coins and its circulating supply is 4,104,950 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

