Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 40.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,356 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,201. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

