Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 268,628 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Redfin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,668. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

