Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Z opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.04 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

