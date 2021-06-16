Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $550,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CDNA stock opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -303.02 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

