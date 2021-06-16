Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

