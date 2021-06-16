Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

