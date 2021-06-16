Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $317.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.86. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

