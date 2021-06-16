Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 10,961,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

