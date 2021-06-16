Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

