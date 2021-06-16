Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

