YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

