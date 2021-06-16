Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $144,700.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

