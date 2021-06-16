Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,135. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $840,718. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

