Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 139,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,968. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.