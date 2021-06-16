Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $267.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $278.30 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $998.95 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $5,099,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,618. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.