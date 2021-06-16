Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $358.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $364.01 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

RNG stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,291. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.04. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

