Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twitter posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.40. 362,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256,355. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18. Twitter has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

