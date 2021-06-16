Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $145.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COLB traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.