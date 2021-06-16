Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $303.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.54 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

