Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 305,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,054. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 91,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 263,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

