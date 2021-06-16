Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.