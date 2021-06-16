Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. 125,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,147. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

