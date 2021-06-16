Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

