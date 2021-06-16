Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $238.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the highest is $238.60 million. US Ecology posted sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 128,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,185. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in US Ecology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

