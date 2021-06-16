Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC opened at $61.88 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.