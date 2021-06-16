Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post sales of $3.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

