Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.79. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. 730,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,714. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

