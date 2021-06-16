Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.61 Million

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce sales of $67.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $272.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.88 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $900,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.