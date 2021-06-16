Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

ELOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,202. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.