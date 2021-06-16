Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,558,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.