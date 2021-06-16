Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

