Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.51. Snap-on posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

NYSE SNA traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

