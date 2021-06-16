Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 6,652,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

