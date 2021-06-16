Zacks: Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The First of Long Island also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $531.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

