Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 1,449,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

