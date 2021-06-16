Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 389,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.