Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Hold

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.