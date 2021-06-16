Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

