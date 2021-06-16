ZCore (ZCR) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $407,527.77 and $181.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,966,370 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

