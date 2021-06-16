ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1,014.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00224947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033111 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

